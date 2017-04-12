Google Assistant on Google Home can now easily track a plane ticket price, Google announced today.

Simply by saying “How much are flights to (insert name of city here)?,” Google Assistant will tell you the starting price for flights leaving in two weeks. After asking if you have dates in mind for when you want to leave and return, Google Assistant now offers to send email alerts when the price changes.

The new Google Assistant functionality works with the flight search engine Google Flights. Each flight price tracking alert triggers created with Google Assistant triggers an email confirmation from Google Flights.

Devices like Pixel smartphones or those running Marshmallow or Nougat operating systems can also chat with Google Assistant to arrange flight price alerts.