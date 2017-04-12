An iMessage app that lets you watch live videos from sites like YouTube or Twitch with friends called Let’s Watch It! launched today in the iOS App Store.

Version 1.0 of the Let’s Watch It! iOS app and iMessage app extension was first made available in the App Store March 1. But an update released today adds front-facing camera and microphone access so you can watch and hear another person watching a video.

Let’s Watch It launches with YouTube and Twitch videos, but its creators hope to include Netflix and other live video options among its offerings.

You can search for videos to share and watch with a group of up to five people. The developer also highlights news video like the man recently dragged from a plane in Chicago, as well as less serious things like cats being weird.

Let’s Watch It was made by Little Labs, the creator of Let’s Puck It!, a game of pong routinely listed among the top 10 in the Top Free category of the iMessage App Store.

The new app appears a week after live video chat app Fam, another app typically featured at the top of the list of free iMessage apps, announced plans to bring live video watching with friends to its app. Late last week, Fam was actively testing watching Netflix for live video chat.

“We don’t really see Fam as direct competition,” Little Labs cofounder and COO Kris McDonald told VentureBeat in a Twitter Direct Message. “Replacing FaceTime isn’t really our plan as much as improving shared watching experiences.”

Little Labs was created in 2014. The company has six employees and is based in Venice, California.