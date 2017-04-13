Well then.

Elon Musk’s next big unveiling will apparently be an electric semi-trailer truck, Musk announced today on Twitter.

The idea had been teased before by the Tesla CEO. But the truck is apparently not just some idea, like drilling tunnels underneath Los Angeles — it’s set for an unveiling this fall.

Like most Tesla announcements, however, the actual release date for this product remains unknown (and may later wind up delayed).

Musk also promised one Twitter user that a Tesla pickup truck will be unveiled in the next 18 to 24 months — although I cannot tell if he’s serious, I sincerely hope it looks like one of these: