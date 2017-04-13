Google has finally begun to provide hints about the app that’s been under development by Bebop, the startup created by VMware cofounder Diane Greene that Google acquired in 2015. The Bebop website advertises job openings at the URL hire.withgoogle.com, which brings you to a splash page for an announced service called Google Hire.

The service is already working; Warner Bros. subsidiary DramaFever and the startups Medisas and Poynt are among the organizations already using it as a hub for job openings. Axios reported on Google Hire earlier today.

The arrival of Google Hire comes a few months after Google announced the alpha launch of a Cloud Jobs application programming interface (API) that companies can use to add job searching to their own websites.

Google Hire could represent competition for companies like Greenhouse, Indeed, Jobvite, LinkedIn, and Oracle’s Taleo.

Back in 2015 Google chief executive Sundar Pichai provided a high-level description of Bebop. “Bebop is a new development platform that makes it easy to build and maintain enterprise applications. We think this will help many more businesses find great applications, and reap the benefits of cloud computing,” Pichai wrote in the blog post announcing the Bebop acquisition.

It’s not clear how much the product has changed since Pichai wrote those words. Google declined to comment.