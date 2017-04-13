Visbit has launched an open beta for its 360-degree virtual reality livestreaming platform.

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company enables cross-platform streaming service for VR. With it, 360-degree video and VR content creators and publishers can deliver 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) quality streaming and viewing experiences to consumers across multiple VR platforms without bringing down a network.

Visbit calls its product an end-to-end platform with an all-in-one service, which includes a publisher portal, VR cloud, and VR player software development kit.

Image Credit: Visbit

“Thanks to the feedback from our closed beta users and initial testing, we’ve made a number of tweaks and additions to make our all-in-one streaming service more robust and available for broader adoption,” said CY Zhou, Visbit cofounder and CEO. “We continue to push the limits of what is possible — evident in our recent industry-first 12K streaming breakthrough and support for livestreaming — and are looking forward to integrating these features, and more, into our service in the near future.”

Since 2015, Visbit has been creating its patented Visbit View-Optimized Streaming (VVOS) technology. This technology is the first to stream and play near-zero latency 360-degree VR videos in 4K to 8K resolution over regular Wi-Fi and LTE for mobile — and, eventually, tethered VR headsets.

“Offloading the handling of video streaming and downloading, and the ability to stream high-quality content on cellular connections, is very helpful,” said Justin Lutz, lead innovation technologist at Primacy, a digital agency, in a statement. “Visbit’s SDK is straightforward and simple to use, making it that much easier for us to deliver a quality video experience.”

With Visbit’s technology, content creators can show their stories with high-quality imagery to the widest audience while saving time, cost, and effort. End users are able to enjoy better-quality VR videos without downloading or experiencing buffering and without upgrading their Wi-Fi. The result is a better overall experience — with no extra cost or effort — that allows for better VR accessibility.

The beta features Visbit Adaptive Bitrate (VABR) streaming, which dynamically adapts to a viewer’s bandwidth, predicting how the video bitrate will change and what the viewer’s bandwidth will be. This allows for shorter startup times and faster adjustments, with little to no buffering.

Image Credit: Visbit

It also supports up to 6K stereoscopic 360-degree videos, advanced business intelligence analytics (including a heatmap and video performance comparison data by VR platforms), and a VR Player SDK that allows publishers to embed a 360 VR video player into their own apps. It also has offline playback and support across multiple VR platforms, including Samsung Gear VR and Android Cardboard.

Support for Daydream, iOS Cardboard, and additional major VR platforms will be released in the coming months.

Visbit raised a $3.2 million seed round from Presence Capital, ZhenFund, Colopl VR Fund, Amino Capital, and Eversunny Limited. The company has 10 employees.