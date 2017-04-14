The United States Navy officially banned e-cigarettes from its entire fleet of ships, subs, aircraft, and other heavy equipment earlier this week.

The vaping ban had been under consideration since August 2016, after a dozen incidents of exploding e-cigarettes reportedly caused fires, explosions, and first-degree burns.

Since the mid-aughts, e-cigs have sprouted brains: some now tout smartphone connectivity, and one can apparently receive phone calls. However, this trend has not solved the devices’ occasional battery woes.

According to a 2014 FEMA trend report, lithium-ion batteries rarely go up in smoke, but the “shape and construction” of e-cigs can lead the devices to “behave like ‘flaming rockets’ when a battery fails.” Yow.