Facebook Messenger developers have created 100,000 bots for Messenger in the first year of the Messenger Platform.

VP David Marcus made the announcement onstage during a keynote presentation at F8, an annual conference for developers making products for Facebook platforms.

“Now we’ve doubled messages between business and people to two billion messages a month, and more than 100,000 bots on the platform. That’s up from 33,000 last September. That’s crazy,” Marcus said.

The initial Messenger Platform, announced onstage at F8 a year ago, was created to allow businesses and third-party developers to make their own bots.

Messenger Platform 2.0 made its debut today and will include chat extensions, tabs dedicated to the exploration of bots and local businesses, and custom integrations with apps like Delivery.com.

The F8 conference is taking place April 18-19 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California.