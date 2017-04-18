With the launch of suggested responses in Facebook Messenger, billions were exposed to their first taste of M, the social media company’s artificial intelligent assistant. On Tuesday, Facebook is kicking things up a notch, revealing that it’s running a test to see if third-party apps can play nice with M with the first partner being Delivery.com.

Limited to those in the U.S. in markets where Delivery.com services, this integration will leverage AI to determine when in a conversation might be the right time to surface food recommendations. “Let’s say you want to get a pizza, and in the same way you do stickers, locations, and payments [in Messenger], you’ll get an interface and you can choose the pizza you want to order,” explained Stan Chudnovsky, the head of product for Facebook Messenger. Naturally the more you use the chat app and also request food, the smarter M will become and surface more relevant items you might be interested in.

He cautions that this is only a test “so we don’t know where it’s going to go…We don’t know if anyone is going to do that.” However, he stated that there are third-party experiences that could plug into Facebook’s AI infrastructure “over time.”

Food is a social activity and Delivery.com’s tie-in with Facebook Messenger shouldn’t be surprising because if you’re having a group conversation, you might want to figure out where to go for lunch, dinner, drinks, or just snacks. And while a outdoor jaunt may be likely, there are times you might want to stay in, such as for movie night, study groups, or just other reasons. And combined with group payments which was recently added in Messenger, you have the complete experience.

While Facebook could have added Delivery.com as a Messenger chat extension, by integrating it directly with M, the expectation is similar to other AI systems: Help you do more with less effort needed.

Today’s announcement is made in conjunction with other Messenger platform updates as Facebook shifts its focus on helping users discover businesses and bots on the chat app.