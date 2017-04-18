On the same day as Google Earth relaunched with a bunch of new features, Google’s virtual reality (VR) version of the service has also been given some notable updates.

Google Earth VR was first unveiled for the HTC Vive headset back in November, but now it’s also available for Facebook’s Oculus Rift, with support for the Oculus Touch controllers.

This isn’t the first time Google has introduced support for Facebook’s VR platform — the internet giant rolled out a version of its futuristic VR paint app Tilt Brush for Oculus a couple of months ago.

But arguably more important than its arrival on Oculus, Google Earth VR now also lets you manually search for places through the app.

Until now, users could navigation by flying over landscapes and conurbations, but they couldn’t actually search for a place using keywords, as you can on Google Maps or Google Earth.

Google said that it has also added 27 new locations, including South Africa’s Table Mountain and Argentina’s Perito Moreno Glacier.