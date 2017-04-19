At an event in Beijing today, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled the Mi 6 flagship smartphone. The Chinese company plans to start shipping the device on April 28, but only in China. There are three models: 64GB for 2,499 RMB ($363), 128GB for 2899 RMB ($421), and a ceramic edition for 2999 RMB ($436).

The Mi 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. In February, Xiaomi introduced its first chipset: the Surge S1, which powers the Mi 5c smartphone. While that is a huge accomplishment, the company is sticking to third-party chipsets for its flagship phone.

Samsung reportedly bought up all the supply of the Snapdragon 835 for the launch of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which is why the LG G6 shipped with last year’s Snapdragon 821. The Mi 6, which is shipping later, will be the first Chinese phone featuring the latest Qualcomm processor.

Mi 6's display keeps eye care in mind, by reducing harmful blue-ray, while still keeping the colours vibrant. pic.twitter.com/rcyBdls8cj — Mi (@xiaomi) April 19, 2017

The Mi 6 features a splash-resistant 5.15-inch FHD display, like its predecessor. The main difference is the focus on color range and reading at night. Other specs include dual cameras (12MP wide angle and 12MP telephoto camera), dual speakers, and a 3350mAH battery. Colors include blue, black, and white.

There's also 1-nit ultra dark night display for those who reads on your Mi 6 late at night. pic.twitter.com/v0CGizu0qa — Mi (@xiaomi) April 19, 2017

Xiaomi now sells a variety of products and services, including tablets, fitness bands, scooters, routers, cloud storage, power banks, air purifiers, and so on. Despite its investment in various startups in an attempt to expand its portfolio, smartphones are still the company’s most important devices (even though it stopped sharing sales numbers last year as growth stalled).

In May 2015, Xiaomi opened its online business to the U.S. and Europe, but limited it to accessories. In October 2016, Xiaomi launched its first product in the U.S., but that was merely the Mi Box, a $69 Android TV. As for phones, they’re still MIA.

While the Mi5 was revealed at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona last year, Xiaomi decided to return home for the Mi6 reveal. Maybe someone realized it makes no sense to show off a phone on a continent you won’t be making it available in. The biggest problem with the Mi6 appears to be the same as all other phones that Xiaomi releases: Even if the company manages to keep up with demand, device availability is still incredibly limited.

Disclosure: Xiaomi paid my way to Beijing. Our coverage remains objective.