Exosite’s Murano IoT platform and Exchange IoT marketplace enable a centralized approach to company-wide IoT implementation that helps industrial manufacturers reduce development costs, decrease time-to-market and unlock new opportunities for customers.

HANOVER, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 24, 2017–

Exosite LLC, leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced that its IoT software platform, Murano, and its IoT marketplace, Exchange, are key technology components powering the Voice of the Machine® IoT platform of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies. Parker’s Voice of the Machine IoT platform provides an open, interoperable and scalable ecosystem of connected products and services to help its customers support proactive maintenance, reduce unplanned downtime and optimize performance.

Exosite’s combination of Murano and Exchange was designed to help forward-thinking industrial manufacturers like Parker develop a centralized approach to IoT implementation that focuses on standardization, reuse and internal collaboration. While Murano provides the infrastructure and tools needed to create sophisticated connected solutions, Exchange provides a framework for curating a library of reusable IoT elements, including proven services, design patterns, and pre-built applications and integrations. These elements, many of which are ready to use out-of-the-box, quickly solve common IoT challenges and promote internal alignment. As a result, organizations can expect to reduce time-to-market and slash development costs, making the economics of IoT much more feasible on a company-wide scale.

“Exosite played an integral role in our effort to combine the motion-and-control application expertise we’ve developed over the last 100 years with the IoT technology necessary to develop our Voice of the Machine IoT platform,” said Miguel Morales, director of IoT, Parker Hannifin. “The Exosite solution provided the architecture we needed to establish our own IoT standards and best practices, share and reuse elements across all Parker products and systems, and ultimately make our IoT platform economically scalable and sustainable.”

“The success Parker has achieved with their Voice of the Machine IoT platform is a direct result of their strategic efforts to implement a centralized, technology-driven strategy to support their IoT-led digital transformation,” said Hans Rempel, CEO, Exosite. “Over the last few years, Exosite has been focused on developing Murano, Exchange and other products to help organizations with centralized IoT-deployment efforts. Parker’s Voice of the Machine IoT platform is a real-world example of how Exosite’s technology is helping industrial manufacturers overcome barriers to realize the full benefits of IoT.”

More information about Exosite’s Exchange IoT marketplace and Parker’s Voice of the Machine® IoT platform is available at Parker booth A48 in Hall 23 at Hannover Messe, April 24-28 in Hanover, Germany.

To learn more about Murano, visit: exosite.com/platform

To learn more about Exchange, visit: exosite.com/iot-marketplace

To learn more about Parker’s Voice of the Machine platform, visit: www.parker.com/iot

About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424005236/en/

Moxie + Mettle

Michelle Baum, 720-339-6483

michelle@moxiemettle.com