Samsung is taking a victory lap following what it claims was a successful pre-order campaign for its Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. The company revealed in a statement that U.S. pre-orders for its latest Galaxy device outpaced the S7 predecessor by 30 percent, although it declined to share specific sales figures.

“We are delighted to see the response to the Galaxy S8 and S8+,” remarked Samsung Electronics America president Tim Baxter. “The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are a result of that recommitment and the market has responded — with a more than 30 percent year-over-year growth in pre-orders versus the record pre-orders we had with Galaxy S7, making it our best ever. The response is humbling, energizing and points to a great launch week. We aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the name of a better, smarter, more exciting experience for our consumers.”

The company’s claim seems to support a statement Koh Dong-jin, Samsung’s president of mobile communications, made earlier this month: “Initial market response…is better than expected. I think the Galaxy S8 will be the first device to regain customers’ trust and love.”

It would seem that customers not only have moved past the ill-fated Note7, but also shrugged off reviews that complained about an incomplete Bixby artificial intelligent assistant and a misplaced fingerprint sensor. They may have also found renewed faith in Samsung’s devices, which could finally allow shareholders a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.