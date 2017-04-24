VideoBlocks, a subscription-based provider of royalty-free stock media, announced the launch of its artist-friendly stock photo marketplace. Artists who contribute photos will receive 100 percent commission from sales of their photos on the marketplace.

The Reston, Va.-based company hopes to disrupt a market where stock photo prices have dropped while commissions have been cut. VideoBlocks believes photographers deserve more, and the company is on a mission to democratize stock media and provide creative content that everyone can afford.

VideoBlocks’ new Photo Marketplace will be composed of images sourced from talented photographers and content creators. VideoBlocks sees this new product as the logical next step in expanding its existing service offerings for video. In the past year, VideoBlocks surpassed 100 million downloads.

“The success of our Video Marketplace, helping artists earn more through our unrivaled 100 percent commissions, as well as the incredible choice and savings we have passed on to our members, gave us the confidence that we could build a truly different kind of Photo Marketplace,” said TJ Leonard, CEO of VideoBlocks, in a statement. “Our members told us they were fed up with expiring credits and pricing schemes that required a calculator to figure out what you were paying for an image. They wanted a simple, affordable, on demand photo solution. What better way to do this than to open it up to our talented, creative community to contribute? With this model, everyone wins.”

The new Photo Marketplace will mirror the business model and success of its Video Marketplace predecessor. Launched in 2015, the Video Marketplace has generated more than $6 million in commissions to content creators. It has built a library of over four million videos years faster than its predecessors, and VideoBlocks’ 200,000 members enjoy a 40 percent discount on the entire archive.

VideoBlocks has made 3D virtual reality, 360-degree stock video content accessible. And it has continued to increase its product portfolio and provide access to high-quality digital media assets at the most affordable price. VideoBlocks was founded by executive chairman Joel Holland in 2009 and has raised $18.5 million to date. It has nearly 100 employees.