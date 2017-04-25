VentureBeat is hiring a marketing coordinator responsible for executing marketing campaigns to promote our events, research, and other initiatives.

You will responsible for most of our email marketing campaigns, including tracking and implementing our user acquisition experiments and maintaining our growing user database.

You will also be somewhat of a Jack or Jill of all marketing trades.

VB’s mission is be the authoritative source on the most transformative technologies. Your role will be to ensure that we get the right content to the right people at the right time. To apply, or for further information, please write to Jobs@VentureBeat.com with “Marketing Coordinator” in the subject line.

Your Responsibilities:

You navigate teams well, identifying and sourcing needs to achieve results

You aren’t afraid of rolling up your sleeves and taking on tasks big or small

You have a keen sense for cultivating data, managing its accuracy, and informing others with insights

You have a knack for connecting audiences in the digital world through the use of marketing materials, pitch decks, consumer collateral, social media posts, user surveys, and data analytics

Job Requirements: