Facebook has added a pair of new features to Facebook Lite, a stripped-down version of the social network that can be used in markets where data plans are expensive. Today, users of the Android mobile version can now use reactions and take advantage of custom camera effects, including geofilters and special greetings. Basically Facebook Lite is now more closely in line with the mobile app.

Company chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced the news today in a Facebook post, revealing that reactions have now been used more than 300 billion times. Launched more than a year ago, this tool lets you be more expressive beyond traditionally “liking” something. It previously was only available on the web and on Facebook’s iOS and Android apps, but now it appears the social media company has found a way to bring it to the stripped-down version so that it doesn’t consume a lot of data.

And with a push towards augmented reality, Facebook is also bringing its camera updates to Facebook Lite, so that now everyone can get Snapchat filters right on their app.