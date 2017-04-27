Google is back at it, adding stuff to Google+, its 6-year-old social network. Today Google said it’s dropping a new card called Topics into your home stream. It provides links to pages containing posts on subjects that Google thinks you might be interested in, as well as relevant collections and communities.

“Today, there are already hundreds of Topics available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, covering everything from black-and-white photography to hiking and camping. So whether you’ve recently discovered the wonders of woodworking, love gardening, or can’t get enough of street photography, there’s a stream of unique and interesting stuff waiting for you on Google+,” Google+ product manager Anna Kiyantseva wrote in a blog post.

You can still join different communities from the Communities page and follow different collections from the Collections page.

Topics can be more of a rabbit hole than it might sound like at first, because once you navigate to a page for a topic, you might see the Topics card in that stream, too. In that sense it can be sort of like Wikipedia, where you flip from one subject to another, to yet another.

Google hasn’t been doing a huge amount in terms of tweaking Google+, which remains deep in the shadows of Facebook, isn’t in the zeitgeist the way Twitter is, and isn’t being integrated into enterprise software the way LinkedIn is. But a few months ago Google did kill off the social network’s classic user interface following its 2015 redesign.

As of 2013 Google+ had 300 million monthly active users. Kiyantseva did not talk about its current number of users.