BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 27, 2017–

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications for agriculture on Earth, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BAM Agricultural Solutions, (“BAM”), has signed a distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with CustomQuest, Inc., (“CustomQuest”), a subsidiary of Victory Wholesale Group, a respected national distributor of grocery and Health and Beauty Care (HBC) products to a diversified segment of retail/consumer markets. CustomQuest is currently serving over 25,000 retail locations and will utilize its infrastructure and resources to commence the rollout of BAM-FX Blast Off!™, a ready-to-use formula of BAM-FX for the retail home and garden market.

“The science of BAM-FX, currently being introduced in domestic and international commercial agricultural markets, in a ready-to-use formula for the retail consumer represents an important milestone in both product and business development,” stated Harvey Kaye, ZGSI’s Chairman of the Board.

“Bringing technological product innovation to the markets we serve is central to our corporate culture and we are proud to be the first to introduce this truly unique product to home and garden nurseries and other retail outlets,” stated Rick Kantor, President of CustomQuest, Inc.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (www.zerogsi.com) is an agricultural biotechnology public company commercializing its technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. ZGSI’s two primary categories of technologies aimed at sustainable agriculture are: 1) BAM-FX, a cost effective, ionic micronutrient delivery system for plants currently being introduced commercially into world agriculture by Zero Gravity’s wholly owned subsidiary BAM Agricultural Solutions 2) Directed Selection™, utilized in the development and production, in the prolonged zero/micro gravity environment of the International Space Station, of large volumes of non-GMO, novel, patentable stem cells with unique and beneficial characteristics.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

About CustomQuest, Inc.

CustomQuest enjoys a very unique position in the marketplace. We not only import custom products from around the world, but we also design new creative merchandise for both consumer and corporate applications. Centrally located in Cincinnati, Ohio, we handle all aspects from research to design to competitive pricing, to importing and distribution in the consumer market. We have a broad spectrum of clients for our custom design products, which among others includes Wal-Mart, Target, Menards, Kroger, Safeway, Rite-Aid, Meijer, Walgreen’s and Tractor Supply Company.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005182/en/

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.

Harvey Kaye, +1-561-416-0400

Chairman

info@zerogsi.com