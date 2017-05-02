LAKEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 2, 2017–

AdAction is excited to launch its one-of-a-kind app discovery platform, Action Discover, during this year’s Mobile Apps Unlocked summit in Las Vegas.

Available exclusively for AdAction clients, the Action Discover platform provides high volume and extensive targeting capabilities to optimize campaigns and drive scale for maximum return on ad spend.

“Action Discover gives an in-depth analysis to determine what each user is looking for, which allows us to connect them with their ideal mobile app,” said AdAction Founder and CEO Brian Fox. “This platform results in high-quality installs for our clients with downstream engagement and user retention needed to exceed their KPIs.”

AdAction leverages the platform’s deep-level targeting to identify user demographics in real time, including age, interests, and behavioral traits. These granular data points bring unparalleled insight into the user lifecycle to efficiently execute more advanced, strategically focused campaigns.

AdAction’s in-house media buying, including popular social network channels such as Facebook and Instagram, provides direct access to additional look-alike and interest group metrics that can be overlaid with Action Discover to further enhance campaign targeting capabilities to reach optimal users.

“We are passionate about the success of our clients,” said Fox. “Action Discover is an opportunity to cultivate campaign targeting for marketers and acquire the users that will return to their app time and again.”

About AdAction Interactive

AdAction leads the mobile app industry with custom, performance-based marketing solutions and data-driven technology, optimizing acquisition campaigns to drive quality installs and downstream engagement for maximum ROI. AdAction is the premier ad network that delivers over 6 million monthly installs for elite agencies and Fortune 100 companies, leveraging exclusive partnerships with top publishers to reach target users in more than 180 countries worldwide.

