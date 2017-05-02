Apple reported $52.9 billion in revenue and $2.10 earnings per share for the second quarter of 2017 today.

That’s both more and less than investors hoped to see from the iPhone maker ($52.97 billion revenue, $2.02 earnings per share), but expectations weren’t that high to begin with, by Apple’s standards.

Luckily for Apple, as long as phone sales don’t totally tank, the numbers don’t really matter much in the long run.

Here they are anyways: Apple moved 50.76 million iPhones in Q2 2017, fewer than analysts expected (51.82 million), fewer than in Q2 2016 (51.2 million), and also fewer than Apple’s second 2015 quarter, when the company shipped a record 61.2 million iPhones.

Apple investors only care about a few things, as my colleague Chris O’Brien points out: dividend paydays and a hint of what’s next: The 10th anniversary iPhone. An Amazon Echo competitor. A car. Something.

Tim Cook and friends may dangle some clues in front of investors today, but don’t expect any real announcements until Apple’s developer conference in June. Apple, however, did announce plans to spend an extra $50 billion buying back shares to drive up the stock price — just what investors wanted.