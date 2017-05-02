CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 2, 2017–

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB: FPVDD), which sells HD body camera systems and accessories for law enforcement, announced today that it has begun offering a body camera and evidence software package that is affordable to all size departments.

The Force Pro Package I provides a LE50 32GB body camera, Veripic Evidence Storage Locker software, unlimited tech support and a 3-year warranty to law enforcement departments for $18 per month (3-year contract). This package can be used with in house or cloud storage.

The cost to implement Body Camera programs can create a strain on municipal budgets due to high camera cost and lengthy contracts. The Force Pro 1 package alleviates the overall cost to less than most competitors charge for a camera.

“We have already received over 100 orders for this Force Pro 1 system,” Stated Paul Feldman.

The LE50 key design features are:

Industry leading record time (10 hours @1080,12 hours @720)

50 hours of standby time

32GB of internal tamperproof storage

White LED illumination

Audio announcements

GPS recording

30 second pre and post record

Integration with VeriPic© Evidence Management Software.

Mr. Feldman further commented, “the LE50 was developed using current guidelines that Law Enforcement nationwide have written into their requirements for purchase of Bodycams for their officers. Our camera and software via VeriPic® meets and exceeds these requirements. We are also the first company to build into a Body Camera an audio announcement feature. When the camera first starts to record an announcement clearly states “ATTENTION AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDING HAS STARTED”, when the camera’s recording mode is stopped it clearly states, “ATTENTION AUDIO AND VIDEO RECORDING HAS STOPPED.” Our studies show when someone is made aware of a recording taking place their attitude and demeanor tend to turn more positive and less aggressive towards police officers.

The LE50 uses white diode lighting in our design because of a safety issue. Cameras that utilize IR lighting can be harmful due the brightness of the IR light and the fact that the human eye does not react to this source of light, there is a high probability of whomever looks at these lights can possible damage or injure their sight.”

VeriPic® is a leading supplier of enterprise photo and evidence management software to Law Enforcement Agencies. Military, Medical Institutions and Corporate customers. VeriPic© products handle evidence in thousands of criminal cases throughout the country. VeriPic® is the holder of multiple patents for their evidence management solution software.

The Force Protection Video LE10 and LE50 cameras are rugged HD design which incorporates Ambarella made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ:GPRO) sports cameras.

