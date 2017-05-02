One week before Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference, the company is hosting an event in New York today to unveil new software and hardware geared toward the education market.

We’ll be on site to cover the event, and you can watch it live right here starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern (6:30 a.m. Pacific).

Don’t expect updated Surface hardware from Microsoft today, but the company apparently has both hardware and apps to announce. Among these is Windows 10 Cloud, rumored to be a battery-efficient version of the existing OS created to compete with Chromebooks, Google’s surprise hit. Microsoft apparently also has a (presumably) super affordable laptop designed to run the updated operating system.

