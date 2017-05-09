IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 9, 2017–

INBRACE (http://myinbrace.com), the most advanced technology ever used to straighten teeth and perfect a patient’s smile, was publicly displayed for the first time during the American Association of Orthodontists Conference in front of a capacity crowd at EvoNexus (http://evonexus.org) in San Diego, California. INBRACE has received more than $6M in funding to date, is FDA registered, and currently available to orthodontists and patients.

INBRACE was developed from patented technology at the University of Southern California (USC) and through an unprecedented collaboration among top dental and engineering research programs, craniofacial hospitals, and orthodontic practices in the nation. The company was co-founded by Dr. John Pham, an orthodontist, entrepreneur, and aerospace engineer, and Dr. Hongsheng Tong, a bone biologist and orthodontist.

“INBRACE has the DNA to be a billion-dollar company,” said Rory Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of EvoNexus, one of the top incubators in Southern California. “It is a perfect match of an outstanding management team and product market fit that investors have been responding to enthusiastically.”

This new style of braces hides behind the teeth and uses a space-age memory wire to perfect a patient’s smile. The product, now available through any licensed orthodontist, also significantly decreases treatment time and doctor visits for patients, establishing this new technology as the most advanced and efficient braces on the market today. INBRACE has the added benefit of allowing you to brush and floss normally and, unlike clear aligners, there is nothing to remember to put back in after eating.

“Traditional braces work well, but as most of us remember, are unattractive and not wanted by all patients, and clear aligners are actually still visible and take a long time to work because patient compliance is required,” explained Dr. Pham. “We spent the better part of a decade creating truly invisible braces that are friction free and use memory wire, and therefore can perfect your smile in significantly less time with less trips to your orthodontist.”

INBRACE has won several prestigious innovation awards and competitions leading to more than $600K of seed funding, and will be seeking Series B funding after receiving more than $5.6M of Series A funding last year.

“Times are changing in our industry – and we think INBRACE is the future,” said Dr. Ronald Redmond, Chairman of the Schulman Study Group (http://schulmanstudygroup.com), an association of nationally prominent orthodontic practices from among the top one percent of all practices. “It integrates easily into any practice and allows you to grow your business without overhead because the INBRACE system uses all the tools you already have in your office. Most importantly, it makes patients happy – which is the best way to be successful.”

