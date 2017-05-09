SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 9, 2017–

Qordoba, the creators of the first machine-learning solution for localization, has raised $5M in Series A funding from Upfront Ventures and Rincon Venture Partners.

Qordoba’s technology allows users and machines to interact with and extract intention from natural language and data. Qordoba’s customers are using Qordoba to create truly localized experiences for global users across their software, websites and marketing content. It is the fastest, most scalable way to grow from one market to many.

“We made it dead simple for engineers to abstract natural human language from code,” said May Habib, Qordoba’s CEO and co-founder. “It means that business teams can use machine learning to write much more intelligent copy – we think companies should be localizing references, place names, tone, in addition to language. We use machine learning to do that.”

Customers include e-commerce companies like Sephora and Cartier and software companies like Nutanix and Netskope. Qordoba’s SmartSuggest machine learning is producing up to a 90% reduction in content production costs and dramatically faster turnaround times for customers.

“From a business perspective, global demand for digital products (SaaS, mobile, and e-commerce) is surging,” said Kara Nortman, partner at Upfront Ventures. “Unlike earlier growth, this is primarily coming from non-native English-speaking markets. Developers are taking their apps global faster than ever. With Qordoba, businesses can be global from day one.”

Qordoba is using the new financing to further invest in its machine learning technology and its ecosystem of developer tools. As part of the investment, Nortman and Jim Andelman of Rincon will be taking board seats.

Qordoba is a SaaS solution that provides localization for humans and machines. Its technology allows users and machines to interact with and extract intention from natural language and data. Customers are using Qordoba to create truly localized experiences for global users across their apps, websites and marketing content. It is the fastest, most scalable way to grow from one market to many.

Qordoba’s mission is for every product to be in every language, by default. The company is based in San Francisco and is backed by Upfront Ventures and Rincon Venture Partners. Customers include Sephora, Cartier, WorldRemit, Nutanix and Netskope.

