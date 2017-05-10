So Facebook’s plan worked?

Today Snap shared that it now has 166 million active users, approximately 34 million fewer than Facebook’s Snapchat clone, Instagram Stories.

Investors were sweating over Snap’s growth after Facebook said its copycat product had reached 200 million users in April, way above the 158 million users Snapchat had at the end of 2016. It turns out they had reason to worry.

The big takeaway: Hitting 158 million users in 2016 was not insignificant — Snapchat grew 48 percent in one year — but then Snapchat’s growth slowed at the end of 2016. The company added 5 million news users in the final three months of last year, and 8 million in the first quarter of 2017. Facebook’s early success correlates with Snap’s continuing slow growth.

That makes Facebook look invincible, and it makes Snap look a like Twitter.