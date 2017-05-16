Leading B2B marketing technology company announces the second annual list of influencers and practitioners driving innovation with account-based marketing

Terminus, the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform, today announced the list of the Top 45 ABM Superheroes for 2017. This esteemed list includes B2B marketing and demand generation practitioners who are putting theory into practice at their own organizations.

“Terminus is on a mission to make B2B marketers superheroes in their organizations by challenging the status quo with account-based marketing,” said Terminus Co-Founder and CMO, Sangram Vajre. “Our 2017 ABM Superheroes are proving the value of an account-based approach to sales and marketing alignment, and the impact ABM has for growing revenue.”

It’s the second year in a row at SiriusDecisions that Terminus has honored an elite group of ABM Superheroes who have made the shift from traditional lead generation to focusing on the companies, or accounts, that are the best fit for their business. Account-based marketing allows B2B marketers to work in tandem with their sales team to support the revenue goals of the business.

“ABM adoption has skyrocketed since we named our first list of Superheroes in 2016,” explained Vajre. “We wish we could recognize all the innovative B2B marketing and sales superstars in our industry, however the elite group of 45 ABM Superheroes we named for 2017 are truly best-in-class, including SiriusDecisions award-winners InsightSquared, Medtronic, and VersionOne.”

Terminus’ ABM Superheroes run the gamut from C-suite executives devising account-based strategies to tactical managers responsible for day-to-day activities such as launching marketing campaigns. To be included in the league of ABM Superheroes, these B2B marketers exemplified one or more of these ABM “superpowers”:

“Business-to-business marketers are coalescing around account-based practices because companies like Terminus have finally allowed us to scale meaningful 1:1 engagement,” says Jackie Shydlowski, Director of Account-Based Marketing at InsightSquared and ABM Superhero. “Today we’re materially closer to the ultimate goal of marketing to a persona of one.”

The complete list of ABM Superheroes is available here. Terminus has also launched an ABM Superhero Guide for B2B marketing teams to become superheroes in their own companies.

At SiriusDecisions, hear firsthand from ABM Superheroes Jodi Lebow and Peter Herbert, ABM Program of the Year winners, in their case study session on Tuesday, May 16 at 11:15 am PT in Veronese 2505. Come meet more of the Terminus ABM Superheroes at SiriusDecisions #SDSummit in Vegas at Booth 141 or tweet to @Terminus using the hashtag #ABM.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform that enables B2B marketers to target key accounts, engage decision-makers, and accelerate marketing and sales pipeline velocity at scale. Companies such as Salesforce, Domo, Vidyard, and Rosetta Stone use Terminus as a foundational platform for ABM. In 2017, Terminus was named the Fastest Growing Software Company by The Atlanta Business Chronicle and #1 in Employee Appreciation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. To learn more about the Terminus ABM platform, visit www.terminus.com.

