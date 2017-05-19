Emmanuel Macron may be France’s youngest president ever, but at 39 years old he falls just outside the millennial generation.

Not so for his new digital minister, Mounir Mahjoubi, 33.

Mahjoubi was named to the post this week after having served as a digital advisor to Macron’s independent presidential bid over the past year. Born in Paris to parents who emigrated from Morocco, Mahjoubi is a familiar name in French startup circles.

On the entrepreneurial side, he was a cofounder of the company behind La Ruche Qui Dit Oui, a community-driven food network that connects farmers and local customers. La Ruche was the recipient of Union Venture’s first investment in a French company in 2015.

But Mahjoubi has also been in and out of politics, having served in other political campaigns. In 2015, he was also appointed by Macron, then Minister of the Economy, to serve on Le Conseil national du numérique, a 30-person body that advises the French government on digital issues.

As the new digital minister, he will take charge of La French Tech, the program started by the previous administration to accelerate development of France’s startup economy.

Meanwhile, Macron’s En Marche! movement has transformed itself into an official political party called République En Marche, following his victory.

For shorthand, this party is currently using the initials: R.E.M.

So, yes. R.E.M. is now a French political party.