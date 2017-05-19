This week, Tech.eu tracked 10 technology M&A transactions, 5 IPOs and 54 tech funding deals totalling about €804 million in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) On Thursday, EU antitrust regulators fined Facebook 110 million euros ($122 million) for giving misleading information during a vetting of its deal to acquire messaging service WhatsApp in 2014.

2) Spotify has acquired Niland.io, a Paris-based machine learning startup specialising in music search and recommendations. No terms for the deal were disclosed.

3) The European Parliament has approved new content portability rules that will let EU citizens access their online film and TV subscriptions while visiting other EU countries. This week’s vote confirms the agreement reached between the European Parliament, Council and Commission in February and will remove restrictions so that EU citizens can use services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Spotify on the go.

4) Prezi, the Hungarian-founded presentation tech platform, has acquired Latvian data visualization startup Infogram. No terms were disclosed.

5) Sino-British fund SILK Ventures has announced a new $500 million fund, supported by the Chinese government, to investment in European and US companies.

6) Eve Sleep, a London, UK-based e-commerce focused, direct-to-consumer ‘sleep brand’, has launched its initial public offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately £35 million.

7) Wandera, a London-based cybersecurity firm, has announced a £22 million round of equity (£16 million) and debt (£6 million) funding. The round was led by Sapphire Ventures with participation from previous investors Bessemer Venture Partners and 83North.

8) Germany’s highest court on Thursday ruled that Uber’s Black service had violated the country’s competition laws, but referred the case to the European Court of Justice to decide whether its view was in line with broader EU laws.

9) Swedish health tech company Min Doktor has raised €22.6 million in a Series B round led by EQT Ventures. The Malmö-based company’s app provides doctor-patient communications through voice, video, and text, and allows doctors to issue prescriptions.

10) Tiqets, a Dutch ticketing startup, has raised $17 million in a Series B round of funding led by HPE Growth Capital.

Bonus link: The growth of alternative lending options in Europe, such as peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, will require new regulation and oversight, according to a new report.

