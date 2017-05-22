Nine out of 10 chief information officers are investing more heavily in innovation, according to an annual survey by recruitment firm Harvey Nash Group and accounting firm KPMG.

Two-thirds (64 percent) of organizations are adapting their technology strategies in the midst of unprecedented global political and economic uncertainty, the survey found.

More than half of the respondents (52 percent) said they are investing in more nimble technology platforms. It is clear digital strategies have infiltrated businesses across the globe at an entirely new level. The proportion of organizations surveyed that now have enterprise-wide digital strategies increased 52 percent in just two years, and organizations with a chief digital officer have increased 39 percent over last year.

“From an organizational and cultural perspective, the CIO is now faced with a full transformation to digital, enterprise-wide,” said Harvey Nash president and CEO Bob Miano in a statement. “Digital is without question the CIO’s priority, but especially for legacy organizations, leading this change to a complete, unified digital strategy is top of mind. CIOs are responding by tackling this head-on with innovation and agility.”

To deal with that change, companies are increasing their demand for enterprise architects — the fastest growing technology skill this year, up 26 percent compared to 2016.

Cybersecurity vulnerability — as demonstrated by the latest ransomware case — is at an all-time high, with a third of IT leaders (32 percent) reporting their organization had been subject to a major cyberattack in the past 24 months — a 45 percent increase from 2013. Only one in five (21 percent) say they are “very well” prepared to respond to these attacks, down from 29 percent in 2014.

Despite recent headline-grabbing cyberattacks, the biggest jump in threats comes from insider attacks, increasing from 40 percent to 47 percent over last year.

“In order to stay ahead of the unprecedented levels of disruption and change facing today’s CIOs, they have needed to become more strategic and functionally integrated,” said Denis Berry, KPMG principal and U.S. CIO advisory leader, in a statement. “Today’s technology executives need to understand how business models impact their organization’s infrastructure — not only from a technology standpoint but from an economic, social, political, and regulatory one as well, especially in order to stay nimble, adapt to an uncertain climate, and truly discover where the opportunities are.”

The survey is in its 19th year, and the company says it is the largest IT leadership survey in the world. The survey was conducted from December 19, 2016, to April 3, 2017, across 86 countries; 4,498 CIOs and tech leaders responded.

Other findings: Digital leadership has changed. Almost one in five CIOs (18 percent) report their organizations have “very effective” digital strategies.

CIOs at these digitally enabled organizations are almost twice as likely to be leading innovation across the business (41 percent versus 23 percent), and are investing at four times the rate of non-leaders in cognitive automation (25 percent versus 7 percent).

Overall, the survey found almost two-thirds (61 percent) of CIOs from larger organizations are already investing or planning to invest in digital labor.

CIOs love their jobs, and are more likely to be involved at the board level. The number of CIOs who are “very fulfilled” in their role is at a three-year high — rising from 33 percent in 2015 to 39 percent this year. For the first time in a decade, more than seven in 10 CIOs (71 percent) believe the CIO role is becoming more strategic.

Ninety-two percent of CIOs joined a board meeting in the past 12 months. However, the average CIO lifespan is just five years or less (59 percent), although many want to stay longer.