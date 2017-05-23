Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

5. Trivia Blast

The game is simple!

1. Play the Bot: Choose a topic and answer 7 questions.

2. Climb the ranks to become the Top Player in the world: Each good answer scores 1 point. The user in the world with the more points is the ultimate winner.

3. Make Friends: Chat and Challenge the Top Players in a super fun browser game experience. Play with tons of quizzes and topics: General Knowledge, Kpop, Movies, Technology, Sports, Literature, 90s and more!

Available on Kik, Messenger

4. PooBot

Chat with Poo and forget about your life problems.

Available on Messenger

3. Andromeda

Andi is fast and responsive and features several powerful commands to retrieve player stats, match summaries, and more for Vainglory, the mobile MOBA from Super Evil Megacorp. She is easy to use and provides several utility functions such as join/leave announcements and auto-deleting voice channel notifications.

Available on Discord

2. Eclipse

Eclipse™ is a Multi-functional bot for Discord. I can do almost anything you can imagine! Eclipse™ has a lot of features! Moderation, Music, Games, Economy, you name it we got it! We have over 1,100 users, and we are in 30+ servers! Invite me today to see what I’m all about! Prefix: ; ;help for all commands.

Available on Discord

1. Karrueche

Karrueche Tran is one of Hollywood’s most beloved and favorite starlets. Hailing from Los Angeles, CA Karrueche began her career in entertainment as a celebrity stylist.

Since stepping into the limelight, Karrueche has been one of the media’s favorite celebrities and socialites-gracing the pages and covers of magazines.

Available on Messenger

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period May 15 – 21, 2017.