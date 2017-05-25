Gixo, a fitness app that offers live classes for anyone to exercise anywhere, launched today and announced a $3.7 million round of funding led by Greylock Partners. Reid Hoffman led the round and joined the board.

The Gixo app, which is available on both Android and iOS, offers more than 150 live classes per week, ranging from 15 to 40 minute workouts. The added bonus? A coach can track your progress live throughout a variety of exercises that range from walking and running to strengthening the core and gluts.

“With Gixo we’ve taken all of the usual fitness excuses out of the equation, especially with the first month free,” wrote cofounders Selina Tobaccowala and Al Lieb in a Medium post announcing the launch. After the free trial, users can either pay $24 per month or $19 per month for a yearly subscription.

Both Tobaccowala and Lieb are seasoned entrepreneurs, having founded Evite.com back in 1998. Tobaccowala was also the president and CTO of SurveyMonkey and Lieb was founding CEO of Clearslide.

Cowboy Ventures and xSeed Capital joined Greylock in today’s round. The new money will be used to further develop the product and onboard new users. The founders also want to add more classes and coaches on the app.

Founded in 2016, the San Francisco-based startup currently has 14 employees.