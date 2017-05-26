Apple is reportedly working on a chip for its devices to process artificial intelligence.

Called the Apple Neural Engine internally, the chip will assist in functions such as computer vision, speech recognition, facial recognition, and other forms of artificial intelligence, an anonymous source told Bloomberg.

Third-party developers will be offered access to the chip in order to run their own AI, the source said.

Most A-Series chips that act as the main processors for iPhones and iPads are currently used to for AI computation.

More news on the subject could be on the way at WWDC, the annual developer conference to take place June 5-9 in San Jose, California.

The news comes just a week after Google debuted the second generation of its tensor processing unit, a Google Cloud-based chip for both the inference and training of artificial intelligence. Also last week, Google released TensorFlow Lite for Android app developers to incorporate AI into their products.