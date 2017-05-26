This week, Tech.eu tracked 15 technology M&A transactions, 3 IPOs and 68 tech funding deals totalling about €596 million (about $665.8 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel. Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) London-based Space Ape Games, a social and mobile games studio, has been acquired by Finnish gaming giant Supercell, which gobbled up 62 percent of the company for $55.8 million.

2) German used-car portal Auto1 Group was valued at 2.5 billion euros in its latest round of funding from investors including Baillie Gifford & Co., Princeville Global and Target Global, according to a company presentation. Auto1 raised 360 million euros through a mixture of debt and equity financing in a round that closed earlier this year.

3) TransferWise is branching out beyond its core business of online international money transfer, launching a new business account and planning a foreign exchange debit card later this year.

4) Spanish bank BBVA has launched an open banking platform by making its APIs publicly available. The BBVA API Market will release eight of the bank’s APIs to companies, startups, and developers to access and integrate customer data into their services, such as customer acquisition and loan origination.

5) Spotify has bolstered its board by recruiting four new directors as it prepares for a possible IPO later this year.

6) Apple has settled a patent dispute with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia and agreed to buy more of its network products and services.

7) Prodways, the France-based industrial 3D printing company, has announced that its recent IPO listing was a huge success. The company, which recently went public on the Euronext Paris securities exchange, raised €50.7 million before the exercise of the over-allotment option. The amount has the potential of raising up to €66 million if said option is exercised.

8) The French homemade meal delivery startup Frichti has just completed a third financing round of €30 million. The new capital comes from Verlinvest, Felix Capital, and its existing shareholders Alven Capital and Idinvest Partners.

9) Polish health-tech startup DocPlanner has raised €15 million in a Series D round to further grow its SaaS healthcare booking platform. The fresh round of funding was led by ENERN Investments with participation from Target Global and One Peak Partners.

10) Kieku Labs, a startup founded by three seasoned Finnish entrepreneurs, has launched its beta iOS app in the Nordics and Estonia for accessing and sharing audio content.

This post originally appeared on Tech.eu.

