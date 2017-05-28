(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 28, 2017–
Youzu Interactive requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20170525006215 issued May 26, 2017 entitled “League of Angels – Paradise Land Endorsed by Gal Gadot Launches on Mobile” be killed.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525006215/en/
The release was issued in error by Youzu Interactive.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525006215/en/
Youzu Interactive
Vicky Hu, +86 (21) 3367-6512
jhu@youzu.com