Here are the five most popular bots this past week, as they appear on Botlist. Give them a try and let us know what you think.

Flashchat is the easiest way to automate customer support & sales through Facebook Messenger and discover the power of Conversational Commerce. No coding or UX expertise is required. Businesses utilize plug&play features and content tailored to the type of their business and activate a messenger bot that automates support & sales within minutes!

4. The AssistantBot

The AssistantBot is a bot who’s main task is to find humans to assist it with various tasks.

Do you have a passion for space? Check out our Spacebot for daily pictures and to learn all about the final frontier!

This is a cool discord bot which is built with many commands. Fun commands, calculator commands and other commands too. the best part is that you can have a little chat with this bot.

Meet eBay ShopBot, your smart personal shopping assistant. ShopBot learns what you like as you chat, bringing you great deals and results tailored to you, like clothes only in your size.

ShopBot features three different ways to shop: chat, image recognition search, or browsable collections featuring curated picks.Save time and money with the most powerful shopping bot on Messenger.

Popularity of the top 5 bots on Botlist is based on web traffic to individual bots’ pages appearing on the site. This week’s rankings were for the period May 22 – 28, 2017.