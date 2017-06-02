This week, Tech.eu tracked 5 technology M&A transactions, 4 IPOs and 54 tech funding deals totalling about €367 million (about $414 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel. Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) German take-away delivery marketplace Delivery Hero has acquired Carriage, a Kuwait-based food delivery startup. No terms were disclosed.

2) Rocket Internet announced that it increased sales and reduced losses at several of its startups in the first quarter, inching closer to a goal of bringing three of the bigger holdings to break-even by the end of the year.

3) The European Parliament, the Council and the EU Commission this week reached a political agreement on the WiFi4EU initiative and its funding which supports installing free public WiFi hotspots in local communities across the EU: in public squares, piazzas, parks, hospitals and other public spaces.

4) Berlin-based Monoqi is a furniture platform that just raised €15 million from the Arab wealth management firm Al Jazeera Al Hadina. One-third of the investment is destined for a joint venture to be launched in Dubai and Riyadh.

5) Google has officially submitted plans for its new 92,000-square metre “landscraper” London headquarters, with the intention of beginning construction on the building in 2018.

6) High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), Germany’s largest and most active seed stage investor, announced the first closing of its third fund, High-Tech Gründerfonds III, at €245 million.

7) The European Union’s highest court will examine the right to be forgotten after a French court asked whether search engines must automatically agree to delist webpages containing sensitive data about individuals.

8) London-based fintech company Zopa, an online lender, has raised £32 million. The investment came from the Indian financial services group Wadhawan Global Capital and Northzone. This brings the total raised by the startup to £80 million.

9) Yandex.Taxi, the on-demand transportation service of the Russian Internet search giant Yandex, has unveiled the prototype of its autonomous car project.

10) Venture capital firm Draper Esprit has raised £160 million in new funding to invest in high-growth digital tech businesses across Europe.

Bonus link: Atomico report: Europe’s game companies need to look east to China

This post originally appeared on Tech.eu.

You can subscribe to Tech.eu’s newsletter here.