Cadre, an online investment marketplace providing access and insight into institutional quality alternative assets, today announced a $65mm Series C financing round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with additional participation from Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital, Ford Foundation, General Catalyst, Goldman Sachs, Khosla Ventures, and Thrive Capital. Cadre’s existing investors include DST, Founders Fund, SL Green, and others.

Cadre’s platform provides a smarter, data-centric approach to investing, enabling broader participation and better investor outcomes. While alternative assets such as real estate have long been a cornerstone of wealth generation and preservation, barriers to entry are high and quality access has been limited to a small fraction of the global economy. Even those with access are at a financial disadvantage due to a lack of transparency, adverse selection, and high fees from established gatekeepers.

“We welcome Andreessen Horowitz as investors and look forward to a great partnership as we continue to scale Cadre,” said CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Williams. “With a laser focus on our mission, we’re creating a platform that allows people to expand their financial futures. We believe that with technology, we can drive down marginal costs and enable broader access to attractive investment opportunities.”

Cadre tackles barriers to access by automating key investment processes. The team uses data science to reduce the time it takes to analyze individual assets and identify market-level trends and opportunities. Cadre then provides investors unparalleled insight into its decision-making process.

The new round of capital follows significant growth by the company since launching its product about two years ago. Cadre’s latest financing round will drive national expansion into additional markets, further development of its data program, and continued growth of its world-class technology and real estate teams.

About Cadre

Cadre is a technology-enabled investment platform that connects qualified individuals and institutions to fully vetted, compelling real estate investment opportunities. Launched by Co-founder and CEO Ryan Williams in late 2014, Cadre enables investors to purchase real estate assets in a significantly more efficient, transparent and economical manner. For more information, please visit Cadre.com.

