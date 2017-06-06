New home care treatment for patients with psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema

Clarify Medical, Inc. today announced that it has received FDA Market Clearance for the Clarify Medical Phototherapy System, the core technology of its Clarify Home Light Therapy service, which it plans to offer to patients in November. Clarify’s proprietary technology allows patients with chronic skin diseases to receive UVB phototherapy in their homes, linked to their physicians and to Clarify support services through their smartphones.

“This is a major milestone,” said James M. Sweeney, Clarify Medical’s CEO. “We look forward to offering Clarify Home Light Therapy to patients throughout the country, beginning in November. It offers an in-office therapy proven effective with skin diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema in a convenient form.”

Completes Successful Digital Reservation Campaign

“We have completed a very successful digital reservation campaign, inviting people with psoriasis and vitiligo to make a reservation for the Clarify system after we received FDA clearance,” said James M. Sweeney. “Patient response was extremely positive. We quickly received a thousand confirmed reservations, and are now in the process of turning those reservations into orders.”

“For people with chronic skin conditions that respond to light therapy, the ability to receive medically supervised treatment when and where it is most convenient is a truly life changing development,” said David F. Hale, Clarify Medical’s Chairman of the Board. “We anticipate strong demand.”

Plans Series A Financing

Clarify has begun meeting with existing and prospective shareholders in preparation for a Series A Financing. The company is raising $10 million to support product launch in November. It expects to close the offering in near future.

About Clarify

Clarify Medical, headquartered in San Diego, is a privately held company providing products and services that improve care for people with chronic skin diseases.

