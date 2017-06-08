Google today launched the third Android O developer preview, available for download now at developer.android.com and via the Android Beta Program. The preview includes an updated SDK with system images for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, and the official Android Emulator, and there’s even an emulator for testing Android Wear 2.0 on Android O. The big highlight with this preview is that the Android O APIs are now final.

Google launched the first Android O developer preview in March and the second developer preview in May at its I/O 2017 developer conference. Google is planning to release one more preview with near-final system images in July and has slated the final version for release “later this summer” (in Q3 2017).

Android O offers of a slew of new features including background limits, notification channels and dots, Autofill APIs, Picture in Picture, XML font resources, downloadable fonts, emoji compatibility, autosizing textview, adaptive icons, Webview enhancements, AAudio API, high-quality Bluetooth audio codecs, wide-gamut color for apps, and Google Play Protect, as well as Java 8 APIs and runtime optimizations. Google is also promising OS optimizations that should lead to faster boot times and smoother apps.

Developer Preview 3 includes the latest version of the Android O platform with the final API level 26 and “hundreds of bugfixes and optimizations.” You can download the final API 26 SDK from the SDK Manager in Android Studio and Android Support Library 26.0.0 beta 2 from Google’s Maven repository — remember to update your project’s compileSdkVersion to API 26.

This should give developers everything they need to develop and test their apps for Android O (migration guide). If you have existing code using Android O preview APIs, you may want to look at the diff report to see where your code might be affected.

You can now also develop for Android O using Android Studio 2.3.3 from the stable channel. Until now, you needed Android Studio 3.0 Canary 1.

Last but not least, you can now publish APK updates compiling with, and optionally targeting, API 26 to your Google Play alpha, beta, or even production channels. Publishing O-targeted apps during the preview lets developers test compatibility on existing devices and push updates to devices running API 26 (such as users in the Android Beta program).