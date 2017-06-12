Former Hewlett Packard and NCR Executive Bruce Dahlgren Joins Kony to Drive Global Growth Strategy and Market Leadership in Enterprise Mobility and Applications

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility company, today announced the appointment of Bruce Dahlgren to the newly created position of EVP and chief revenue officer. In this role, Dahlgren will focus on helping Kony achieve its growth agenda by further expanding its global presence and market leadership.

Dahlgren brings over 30 years of experience in the IT industry to Kony, leading both emerging businesses and large-scale multi-billion-dollar enterprise teams. His background includes significant global business management experience, leading teams in every key function and region.

Dahlgren joins Kony after a long successful career at HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) where he most recently served as senior vice president, Enterprise Services and managing director of the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region. In this role, Dahlgren was responsible for driving a unified vision and team serving the customers in the APJ region. He was also responsible for accelerating market expansion and driving revenue and profitable growth across one of the industry’s broadest IT services portfolio.

Prior to this role, Dahlgren served as the senior vice president of the Enterprise Sales and Managed Services global business unit within the HP Printing and Personal Systems Group (PPS). Under his leadership, PPS Managed Services grew to become a recognized industry leader in Managed Print Services by notable analyst firms such as IDC and Gartner.

Prior to joining HP in 2006, Dahlgren served in key executive roles at high tech companies Lexmark International, AT&T and NCR. He has held senior management positions in finance, planning, operations, marketing, sales and services.

“Bruce Dahlgren is an outstanding executive with a proven track record of success and results,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. “Bruce brings a range of high-impact and relevant skills to Kony; deep international experience, specific depth in financial services with his NCR background, 30+ years in technology with responsibility for software and managed services, and a reputation for the highest levels of integrity and leadership. I am thrilled to partner with Bruce and know he will be a fantastic addition to Kony’s leadership team.”

“As the digital trend continues to gain momentum with mainstream adoption across all major industries, Kony is well-poised to capture the growing market opportunity and demand,” said Dahlgren. “Kony has all of the key ingredients necessary to drive exponential growth, with its unmatched portfolio of industry-leading enterprise mobility and application solutions, commitment to innovation excellence, and successful track record of delivering customer value. I am very excited to join Tom and the Kony leadership team to drive this growth agenda.”

Kony is recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the Gartner June 2016 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP) report.

In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the highest score in the current offering category by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. in the following reports: The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Infrastructure Services, Q3 2015 report, The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Development Platforms, Q4 2016 report, and The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms, Q1 2017 report.

Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com.

