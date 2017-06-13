Ford Motor Company Development Engineer with PhD in Engineering from University of Michigan joins AAI to Accelerate New Product Development.

Applied Acoustics International® (AAI®), a Tier 1 supplier of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) solutions to the North American automotive industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kalyan Nadella as Research and Development Engineer. Dr. Nadella will accelerate new NVH product introductions by leveraging his previous automotive industry product development experience at Ford Motor Company, aerospace engineering doctorate from University of Michigan Ann Arbor, and mechanical engineering education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai. AAI has been a trusted supplier to Japanese automakers manufacturing in the Americas since 1986.

Prior to joining AAI, Nadella served as a computer aided engineering (CAE) specialist in product development engineering for Ford Motor Company performing modal, frequency response, durability, thermal and vibration analysis while supporting cost reduction and root cause failure analysis efforts in current production vehicles. Dr. Nadella previously served as a research fellow at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor Active Aeroelasticity and Structures Research Lab (A2SRL) developing a multi-physics numerical framework to simulate ultrasonic wave generation and propagation in composites.

“It’s a privilege to have such extraordinary, world-class talent continue to join AAI,” said Larry Hagood, CEO for Applied Acoustics International. “In our view, Dr. Nadella is the perfect addition to our team to help drive the future of our R&D initiatives while accelerating new product introductions.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the AAI team to engineer quiet comfort solutions for NVH acoustic challenges as the automotive industry drives toward a new era focused on hands-free communications, smart phone virtual assistants, and self-driving cars,” said Dr. Kalyan Nadella, R&D Engineer for Applied Acoustics International. “Wherever there are people, there are cars, and wherever there are cars, there is a need for quiet. AAI engineers quiet.”

Kalyan Nadella earned a PhD and MSE in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Nadella also graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in mechanical engineering with minor in biomechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai, India. Dr. Nadella is computationally proficient in HyperMesh, ANSA, nCode, NASTRAN, ABAQUS, FORTRAN, MATLAB, and Maple. He also has laboratory experience involving autoclave fabrication of laminated composites and piezo-sandwich structures, data acquisition, laser vibrometer and experimentation involving piezoelectric materials.

About Applied Acoustics International

We Engineer Quiet™. Applied Acoustics International (AAI) is a Tier 1 supplier of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) solutions to the North American automotive industry. Based in Chicago Heights, Illinois, AAI occupies a leading market position within the NVH industry, specializing in deadener and acoustic barrier materials. Learn more online at www.aainvh.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of industrial sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s deep expertise in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

