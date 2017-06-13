Microsoft continued its embrace of open source technology today with a suite of new features for Cloud Foundry. The features are designed to enhance how the open source infrastructure management software integrates with Microsoft’s platforms.

Starting today, developers will be able to access Cloud Foundry’s command line management tools by default using Azure Cloud Shell, a feature of Microsoft’s cloud that provides developers with a terminal prompt that can be accessed over the internet. That makes it possible for engineers familiar with the technology to set it up using the same commands they’d use on a local machine, without having to install anything.

Azure SQL Database for PostgreSQL and MySQL will also now integrate with Cloud Foundry, making it easier for developers to use Microsoft’s managed database service with their CF deployments.

Cloud Foundry is designed to help developers write software without worrying about the underlying compute infrastructure powering it. It can run in on-premises data centers as well as in public cloud environments like Microsoft Azure.

In addition to today’s product news, Microsoft became a gold member of the Cloud Foundry Foundation, the organization that oversees projects including the infrastructure management software. It’s a logical move for Microsoft, considering the growing popularity of Cloud Foundry among users of its platform.

“The use of Cloud Foundry on Azure has been growing pretty exponentially over the past couple years,” said Corey Sanders, the head of product for Azure Compute.

Microsoft will be serving on the foundation’s Open Source Service Broker working group, which is designed to help drive creation of technology that helps development platforms like Cloud Foundry integrate with cloud providers like Azure. In addition, Sanders said that the company also sees membership in the foundation as a way to gather information from customers and community members that it can use to improve Azure.

The membership is part of Microsoft’s ongoing embrace of open source technology. Late last year, the company became a platinum member of the Linux Foundation, and it also holds memberships with organizations including the Open Container Initiative, Node.js Foundation, and the R Consortium.

Supporting Cloud Foundry makes a lot of sense for Microsoft, since it’s locked in tight competition for cloud adoption with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and other providers. Cloud Foundry’s software provides businesses with a way to write applications in an agile way while not necessarily locking them into a particular infrastructure stack.

While customers can more easily move applications running on top of Cloud Foundry to other cloud providers like AWS, they can also use the technology to more easily move applications to Azure.