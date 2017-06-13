Global money transfer service WorldRemit has announced that it now supports Android Pay, allowing users to send money to loved ones abroad using Google’s mobile payment system.

The U.K.-based fintech startup made the announcement today at MoneyConf 2017 in Spain, and makes the company one of the first cross-border remittance firms to support Android Pay globally.

Founded out of London in 2010, WorldRemit targets migrants with a service that lets them send money to their families back home. Though there are no shortage of options for sending money abroad, such as Western Union, WorldRemit promises a number of advantages, including speed of transfer, lower fees, and guaranteed exchange rates. Additionally, all transactions can be carried out through WorldRemit’s smartphone app, though the person receiving the transfer only requires a standard “dumb” phone which can be used to obtain the cash through a mobile money account, or the sender can also stipulate a physical cash pickup or airtime top-up.

WorldRemit has raised around $150 million since its inception, including a $45 million round last February, and claims that its users make around 600,000 payments every month from 50 countries to more than 140 markets around the world.

Google’s mobile payment service is now available in around 13 markets, including popular migrant markets such as the U.S., U.K, Australia, and Canada, so by opening to Android Pay, WorldRemit is making it easier for its users to transfer money back home.

Those in markets where Android Pay isn’t available, or where smartphones are preclusively expensive, can still receive payments directly into their mobile money account. For the uninitiated, mobile money allows people to receive money and make payments using a simple mobile phone, where their phone number essentially serves as their bank account number. It’s particularly popular in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, and it’s usually the telecom companies that run the mobile money service.

Mobile money payments don’t rely on internet access, meaning recipients can make payments (e.g. utility bills) direclty from their accounts across a standard cellular network via SMS.

“Currently 60 percent of WorldRemit app users are on Android, which is also by far the most popular mobile operating system in the developing world, where 2 billion people are still unbanked, but critically half-a-billion use their mobiles as a bank account,” noted WorldRemit product VP Alice Newton-Rex. “This integration with Android Pay is the next logical step of our mobile first approach, and continues our commitment to providing greater financial inclusion.”