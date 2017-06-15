Kony Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant with the Furthest Position in Completeness of Vision

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, today announced that it has been named a Leader positioned the furthest for completeness of vision by Gartner in the June 12, 2017 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms (MADP). Kony is the only vendor recognized by Gartner as a Leader amongst mobile application development platform providers for five consecutive years. As the largest provider focused purely on omni-channel, enterprise mobility and digital solutions, Kony serves more than 250 million mobile app users worldwide every day and manages more than 3.4 billion user sessions annually.

“We are proud of our track record of success and continued leadership,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony Inc. “Mobile is what we do and all we do. As a result, we strive to do it better than anyone else. We believe our fifth straight year as a Leader in the Gartner Mobile App Development Platforms Magic Quadrant is an important validation of that commitment.”

According to Gartner, leaders in this Magic Quadrant “must represent a strong combination of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In the MADP sector, this means that Leaders not only are good at cross-platform development, deployment and management across the full life cycle, but also have a good vision of the multichannel enterprise, support for multiple architectures and standards, a solid understanding of IT requirements, and scalable channels and partnerships Leaders must provide platforms that are easy to purchase, program, deploy and upgrade, and which can connect to a range of systems of records and third-party cloud services.”

The Kony AppPlatform is an open and standards-based, integrated platform for mobile app development and beyond. It supports the entire application software development lifecycle (SDLC) and operations (DevOps) lifecycle, empowering enterprises to quickly design, build, deploy, and manage omni-channel app experiences. This full DevOps solution encompasses unique app user interface design and development tools (Kony Visualizer), powered by Kony’s mobile backend-as-a-service (MBaaS), API Management and backend application development offering (Kony MobileFabric). It extends fully to the Line of Business through the addition of Kony AppVantage, which allow customers to rapidly obtain secure, enterprise-grade apps as an end-to-end managed service. Leading enterprises worldwide rely on Kony to realize the:

Fastest development and deployment speed – 50-60% savings over custom native or web development;

Richest interaction design and native user experiences – delight your customers with no-compromise, modern omni-channel experiences;

Ease and speed of backend integration – reduce cost and effort of integrating to backend APIs, databases and legacy middleware by up to 75%;

Automated protection and insights – ensure best-in-class security and analytics are enabled by default across your entire application; and

Patented cross-platform API with guaranteed SLA – future-proof your app with the only SLA that guarantees support for OS upgrades within 30 days.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

