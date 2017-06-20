Amazon today launched Prime Wardrobe, a service like Trunk Club and other online retailers that lets you order clothes and return them free if they don’t live up to your expectations. Prime Wardrobe offers a little twist, however: The more you keep, the more you save. Keep four items in your box and get 10 percent off. Save five or more and receive 20 percent off. Boxes are resealable and come with a shipping label.

Amazon is currently testing Prime Wardrobe, so the service can’t be used to order clothes just yet, though you can sign up to be notified when it comes to your area.

The Amazon Echo Look (available by invitation only), one of the latest Alexa devices to be released, could be a good complement to a Prime Wardrobe account. Echo Look comes with a computer vision-powered assistant who helps you decide what to wear, but computer vision is also used by online retailers to do things like sizing and fitting clothes, or finding items of clothing similar to a piece you like.

Amazon venturing deeper into the fashion industry doesn’t just pose a threat to ecommerce retailers like Trunk Club who promise free shipping for return items, but could potentially affect a range of fashion companies that incorporate AI into their services, like Stitch Fix, which uses computer vision for fittings, and Mode.ai, whose bot helps you find clothing based on pictures you send it.