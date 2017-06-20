Google Cloud Platform’s global expansion marched on today with the official launch of its latest region in Sydney, Australia.

Users will be able to run workloads in one of three availability zones within the region, which are geographically independent sets of data centers. It’s good news for cloud customers and their users in that part of the world. Sending data over a long distance takes time, so having servers that are close to users is critical to high-speed application performance.

For users in Australia and New Zealand, the performance benefits are profound. Google’s tests showed an 85 to 90 percent reduction in round-trip time latency for users in New Zealand and Australia when connected to the Sydney region, compared to when they were served from Google data centers in Taiwan and Singapore.

This will be Google’s 10th cloud region worldwide, and the company has announced that it will be bringing 7 more online across the globe in the near future.

The expansion is part of Google’s move to spread out the reach of its cloud infrastructure to better compete with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and other cloud providers. All of those companies are investing heavily in vastly expanding their infrastructure as well.

Image Credit: Google

While the region will support many of Google’s core cloud services at launch, customers will have to wait a little while for offerings like App Engine and Cloud Datastore. (The company says those services are forthcoming.)

The new region is part of the tech giant’s extensive investment in building out its cloud infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. Google has funded several projects to lay fiber optic cable between major cities in the area to help accelerate data transfer.