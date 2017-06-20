Cybereason, which helps companies counter cyberattacks in real time, announced today that it has received a whopping $100 million from SoftBank.

“Too much of the security industry focuses on building walls, but you can’t build a big enough wall to keep the bad guys out,” wrote Cybereason cofounder and CEO Lior Div, in an email to VentureBeat. “Businesses need to concentrate on what happens once the adversaries are inside.”

The Boston-based company uses machine learning and behavioral analytics to process information in real time. “Our engine asks over 8,000,000 questions per second in order to correlate data across every endpoint,” wrote Div.

The chief executive claims to have 200 customers, which include Lockheed Martin, SoftBank, and Motorola. Pricing is based on the number of endpoints in the environment and total volume.

Other cybersecurity startups that recently announced a funding round include Illumio, Netskope, and Synack.

Cybereason has raised a total of $189 million since its founding in 2012, from investors that include CRV, Spark Capital, and Lockheed Martin. It will use the fresh money to hire more people, further develop its product, and expand to new markets.

The company currently has 300 employees.