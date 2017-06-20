Travis Kalanick has resigned his post as CEO of Uber following investor pressure, according to a report from the New York Times.

Kalanick’s resignation came after five of the company’s investors sent a letter to Uber saying that he must resign from the company he founded in 2009. Benchmark Capital, First Round Capital, Lowercase Capital, Menlo Ventures, and Fidelity Investments signed onto the letter saying that he needed to resign, according to the report.

The news comes shortly after Kalanick announced he would be taking a leave of absence from the company, based partially on recommendations from a report on the company’s culture. However, that wasn’t enough for the investors signed to the letter. According to the report, those investors control roughly 40 percent of Uber’s voting rights.

It’s a reversal of fortune for Kalanick. Earlier this year, it seemed as though he had the support of his company’s board of directors, but it seems that has run out.

Uber has been through a series of controversies over the past several weeks, including an investigation into sexual harassment at the company that was kicked off after a former employee publicly detailed several incidents during her time at the company. In addition, Uber is also facing scrutiny for a program that was designed to help its drivers evade law enforcement, its acquisition of a passenger’s medical records, and a variety of other scandals.

Kalanick’s mother recently died in a boating accident outside Fresno, Calif. that also injured his father.

The news throws Uber’s search for a COO into question, as well. The company had been searching for an executive to advise Kalanick amidst its scandals, but it’s not clear who will permanently take over the chief executive spot in his absence.