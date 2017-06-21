Largest Car Rental and Fleet Management Company in South America Delivers Differentiated Customer Service and Employee Apps Powered by Kony

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility company, today announced it has helped Localiza quickly develop and deliver applications for both its customers and employees, and enhanced the overall customer experience across its car rental and fleet management businesses.

Built on Kony’s application platform, Localiza launched a new mobile app for its customer loyalty program that allows its customers to make, check, and cancel car reservations, choose a car model, and speed up the pickup process. In addition, Kony helped Localiza rebuild its Rent-a-Car application used by their employees to help check in and process cars.

“In this age of technological evolution, we want to be leaders when it comes to innovation and customer service,” said Alberto Campos, chief information officer, Localiza. “Being agile and responsive to our customers enables our continued success and keeps us ahead of our competition. The Kony platform supports our entire digital strategy – one that lets us build mobile apps for any device, integrates seamlessly with our legacy systems, and drives a shorter time-to-market. With Kony, we can deliver a greater customer experience.”

Localiza, based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, is the largest rental car company in South America. With over four million rental car customers and nearly 1,000 fleet management clients, its network of 579 car rental branches spans the continent with operations in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Four key divisions make up Localiza: Rent-a-Car, Fleet Management, Retail Car Sales, and Franchising.

The development tools and rapid feedback provided by Kony Visualizer coupled with the ability to seamlessly integrate with its legacy systems using Kony MobileFabric, allowed Localiza to design and launch both employee and consumer apps within four months.

The streamlined workflow has allowed Localiza to deliver new features to the Rent-a-Car division as well as introduce new apps to its Retail Car Sales and Fleet Management groups. For Retail Car Sales, the mobile app allows dealers to research vehicles, view car registry, and check prices. The Fleet Management app allows enterprise customers to view fleet inventory, view employee usage, schedule vehicle maintenance, and provide data on car use and trends.

“At Kony, we’re committed to helping companies compete and win with world-class apps built in record time,” said Jeffery Kendall, senior vice president of Americas, Kony, Inc. “Kony has worked with many leading global companies and we’re excited to partner with Localiza on their digital journey as they continue to deliver value and exceptional experiences to their customers.”

Kony is recognized as the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the highest score in the current offering category in Mobile Infrastructure Services by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., according to The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Infrastructure Services, Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

