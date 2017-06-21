Spotify today announced that users of the Spotify bot on Facebook Messenger can now make playlists with groups and friends. Prior to the launch of the new feature, the bot was able to share individual songs, recently played songs, or albums recommended by Spotify.

Playlists made in either one-on-one or group chat are made in chat extensions. Chat extensions are available by tapping the blue plus button in the left hand corner of Messenger on both iOS and Android smartphones. Tap the button and up pops a row of about 20 featured bots, including Spotify as well as Giphy for shenanigans, Kayak for travel, and Food Network for recipes.

Messenger Platform 2.0 also showcases most popular and featured bots in the Discover Tab. Intelligent assistant M also surfaces bots now, starting with Delivery.com.