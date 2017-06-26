The future of iOS is here — sort of.

After sharing early builds with developers, Apple has deemed the next big iOS update (iOS 11) ready for the broader beta-testing public. If you want to risk putting the unfinished software on your device, you can do just that by heading to Apple’s beta tester site.

Apple follows the same pattern every year with iOS: First, the company announces the big updates at WWDC (here’s our overview). Then, Apple gives registered developers early beta access. A month or so later, the broader risk-taking public gets beta access. And finally, Apple pushes a stable release to devices in the fall.

If you only have one iOS device, you may want to wait before rushing to download today’s release. Even Apple recommends caution: “the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software.”